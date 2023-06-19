SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the summer months are upon us and it’s not only the hot weather that we have to be careful with

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) wants Siouxlanders to double-check the back seat of their cars before they leave their vehicles to avoid locking children or pets in cars.

So far this year, SCPD said they’ve yet to respond to an incident of a child trapped in a hot, locked car.

Sergeant Tom Gill said it only takes minutes for the inside temperature of a car to surpass 100 degrees and SCPD treats these incidents as emergencies.

“That’s a life or death situation, heat stroke can happen fast, especially with small children. So the officer is going to get there as soon as possible. Hopefully, there’s a door unlocked that they can get in and if not, they’re going to break the window out and do it fast,” Gill said.

Gill says that the heat inside a car can still be deadly even if a window is left open