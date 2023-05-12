SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Smishing scams are on the rise according to the Sioux City Police Department, and officers there are trying to make sure no one falls victim.

Smishing is basically a phishing scam through text messages. Someone typically scammers will text you asking for personal information.

But there are signs, showing they are fraudulent messages. Some examples to look out for include if the message had spelling errors or the number looks incorrect.

Also, some tips to avoid being targeted include never giving out your phone number to people you don’t know, and to always stop, look, and think before you respond to a fishy text message.

Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department says if the business is legitimate they will not be asking you for your information over text

“They’re not going ask you for information through a text message or through email so you can contact them and figure it out with your bank,” Gill said.

Gill says if you do fall victim to a scam, to contact the Sioux City Police Department