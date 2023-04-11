SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the warmer temperatures in Siouxland, people are getting outside more often. It’s important to remember when driving to look out for pedestrians, especially as RAGBRAI approaches.

KCAU 9 spoke with Officer Andrew Culture of the Sioux City Police Department who urged drivers to be patient and stay safe.

“Enjoy the nice weather, get some exercise and people are going to be doing that, especially with RAGBRAI around the corner,” said Officer Dutler, “We’re expecting anywhere from 40 to 50,000 people to participate in the events of that weekend so, definitely leading up to that event we want to practice being patient and making sure you’re paying attention.

Sioux City is hosting RAGBRAI for the first time since 2015 and preparations have already begun.