Sioux City Police Department topic of Community Speak-Out

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The second session of the Community Speak-Out series was hosted by the City of Sioux City Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting serves as a listening session for different city departments to gather feedback from the community.

The topic of the day was the Sioux City Police Department with community members sharing positive and negative feedback on their experiences with local law enforcement.

The goal of these community engagements is to heal relationships and drive positive change among residents and city departments.

“Maybe they’re not hearing that they’re not doing a good job in this area, or they’re not hearing they’re not doing a great job in this area and it’s good to know that, but it’s also good to know hey, I have this basic question that maybe you’re assuming everyone knows, but no one knows about it. That’s what this really helps, is bridging the gap of information,” said Semehar Ghebrekidan, Community Inclusion Liaison.

Next month, the police department will answer questions and provide feedback from discussed topics during a Facebook Live on Sioux City’s Diversity page.