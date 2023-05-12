SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Children in Sioux City riding on Bike Trails this summer might come away with a ticket for Dairy Queen, if they are wearing their helmut.

For the 9th consecutive year, the Sioux City Police Department will be handing out free Dairy Queen ‘tickets’ to children riding bikes and wearing their helmets to encourage children in proper bike safety.

The program is part of a partnership with Opportunities Unlimited and is part of their ‘got a brain, get a helmet series.’ The program is born out a campaign to protect children from brain injuries that can happen when they fall off of their bike, scooter or skateboard.

“It is our hope that if we prevent just one brain injury, we feel like it’s been a success. Through Gotta Brain, Getta Helmet and “You’ve Been Ticketed”, just a couple of local programs, we are able to further support our mission and spread awareness of brain injury prevention,” said President and CEO of Opportunities Unlimited Jennifer McCabe.

According to a press release, the program benefits all involved with children getting a sweet treat, Dairy Queen getting to engage in community outreach and the police department gets an opportunity to interact with the Siouxland public.

The Police Department won’t be going about the endeavor alone though, they are also looking for volunteers to help in the process. Volunteers will assist on the bike trails throughout the program and also help during the Des Moines Register’s Annual Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. If anyone is interested in volunteering they should call the police department at 712-279-6424.