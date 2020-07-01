Sioux City Police Department sees increase in fireworks complaints

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police Department said there’s an increase in fireworks complaints.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure said this year they’ve received more than 300 complaints. That’s almost double the amount of calls from last year.

McClure said for the next week or so, officers will be patrolling the streets specifically addressing complaints.

“It’s tough to say exactly why we’re seeing such an increase, but we speculate that some of it has to do with the COVID crisis since there’s not much going on in the community and things for people to do. They’re possibly firing off fireworks sooner and more frequently to entertain themselves,” he said.

Even as complaints drop, McClure said patrols for violations will continue into the week after the 4th of July.

