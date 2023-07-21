SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is requesting help from the public to locate a missing woman.

In a post on Facebook, SCPD said that they are looking for Peyton Heintzelman, also known to some as Sioux/Sue Walker.

Police describe Heintzelman as a 26-year-old white female that is about 5’4″ and about 140 pounds.

While the police department does not directly give a time as to when she went missing, they said that the last time she accessed any social media was on February 10.

If you have any information on where Heintzelman may be you are asked to contact the police department at 712-279-6385.