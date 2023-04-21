SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has announced that applications for this summer’s Youth Academy are open.

According to a release from SCPD, the Youth Academy is a summer program offered to students who are 14 or older that aims to better the relationship between local students and the police department.

The program is also an opportunity for students to learn more about law enforcement careers, the release said.

Students are given the opportunity to learn the responsibilities of officers and participate in a variety of activities such as defensive driving, traffic stops, and defensive tactics. The program also gives students a demonstration with the K-9 unit and SWAT team.

Applications can be picked up from school resources officers or guidance offices at all Sioux City high schools and middle schools, as well as at the Police Department on Douglas Street.

Application deadlines are May 5 and are limited to 24 students. There is no fee to participate.

Dates for the program are Tuesday beginning May 20 until June 27. A full list of times and locations can be found below.

Date Time Location Tuesday, May 20 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sioux City Police Department, 601 Douglas Street Tuesday, June 6 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sioux City Police Department, 601 Douglas Street Tuesday. June 13 3 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. National Training Center near the Airport Tuesday, June 20 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sioux City Police Department, 601 Douglas Street Tuesday, June 27 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. National Training Center near the Airport

For additional information, call 712-270-6424.