SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Police have left the scene.

A witness told KCAU 9 that two people were yelling before someone fired a shot.

Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday.

Sioux City Police were called to report at 10:29 a.m. of shots fired on the 900 block of La Plante, near Riverside Elementary School, and Billy Boy on the far west side of Sioux City.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.