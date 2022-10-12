SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department have moved two mobile kiosk stations designed to target areas where speeding is common.

In May, the Sioux City Police Department installed one speeding kiosk on the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard near the Floyd Hills Centre. Another kiosk was placed at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard.

However, the police department announced Wednesday they have recently relocated the two kiosks. One is now in the 2900 block of Transit Avenue and the other is on the 3400 block of Military Road.

“We would love it if nobody got a speeding ticket and instead just drove safely!!” The department said on their Facebook page Wednesday.

The department also encouraged Facebook users to share the page with their friends and family.

Tickets issued by the kiosks are civil violations, not criminal citations, and thus do not go on driving records and are not reported to insurance. The goal of the kiosks is to target areas of high speeding, not to issue tickets for going slightly over the speed limit.