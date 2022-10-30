SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials arrested a 19-year-old who was charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting two people.

Joseph N. Cruz

The Sioux City Police Department released the mugshot of Joseph Cruz, 19, on Sunday. He has been charged with two counts of murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and willful injury.

Cruz was booked on Saturday and is currently housed in the Woodbury County Jail.

The shooting took place on the 1400 block of West 5th, and when officials arrived, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.