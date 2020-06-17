Sioux City Police Department reacts to Trump’s policing executive order

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On the heels of President Trump’s latest executive order, many police departments around the country are gearing up for change, including Sioux City Police Department.
In Sioux City, many of the changes ordered by the president are already in place according to Seargent Jeremy McClure.
McClure said the Sioux City Police Department supports a national accreditation system.
“Known to reduce use of force and other liability issues and it also improved relations with the community so, we’re a leader in that organization. We hold a gold standard in excellence with that organization because we’ve shown our ability to implement a lot of these policies, procedure, and also live by them,” McClure said.
The Sioux City Police Department has been with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies since 1995.
