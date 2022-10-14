SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and local law enforcement is helping support the cause.

The Sioux City Police Department launched its pink patch project three years ago, as a way for female officers to create awareness and raise money. The officers purchase badges and patches, the proceeds from which get donated to local charities. Officer Heather Skogman said when the department donated to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in the first year of the project and it was a heartwarming experience.

“They were putting together bags for women who were receiving the treatments and that was really rewarding to see their gratitude and how happy they were when we were able to make that donation,” Skogman said.

The public can help the cause by purchasing the pink police patches. Those interested should contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960.