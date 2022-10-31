SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has provided some additional details about Saturday’s smash-and-grab robbery at Gunderson’s Jewelers.

SCPD Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 that the vehicle used during the robbery was stolen from the parking lot of the Hy-Vee across the road. About 40 minutes later, investigating officials later found the vehicle abandoned near the Hobby Lobby on Sergeant Road.

The original report states that two men entered Gunderson’s with masks and were armed with sledgehammers.

No injuries were reported but the two suspects broke a glass case and took an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

There has been no confirmation of any suspects being arrested at this time. Check back with KCAU 9 for any updates.