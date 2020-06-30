Sioux City Police Department prepares for drunk drivers during holiday weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As many people head out to celebrate this weekend, the Sioux City Police Department will be cracking down on impaired driving.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure said the department will add on extra patrol officer for the weekend.

He said there will be officers specifically working to remove impaired drivers off the road.

“We do expect that there will be a lot of drunk drivers out this weekend, so we’ll be patrolling for them. Take your safety into your own hands, and if you’re going to drink, don’t drive. Get a rideshare or designated driver. If you are out driving, just be cautious that there may more impaired drivers out so drive a little more defensively,” he said.

McClure said the extra duty officer is being made possible through a grant the department was awarded. He said additional officers will be out responded to firework complaints and issuing citations as well.