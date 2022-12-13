SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Sioux City Police Department is paying respects to their K9 comrade who served the community for eight years.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, K9 Zeus passed away on Monday after retiring from the police force in 2020.

Zeus was a dual-purpose dog who was certified in narcotics detection, article searches, tracking, and apprehension. A post on the police department’s Facebook page looked back on his life to remember him.

Zeus was born in Europe in 2011 and began training as a law enforcement dog with the Sioux City Police Department in April 2012.

Over the course of Zeus’s career, police said he helped with hundreds of narcotics arrests and dozens of criminal apprehensions.

The Facebook post stated that Zeus loved to be around children and performed K-9 demonstrations at several community events and for students at Sioux City schools.

Zeus touched many lives and made many friends during his time here at the Sioux City Police Department. Both with coworkers and those in the community he worked so hard to protect. We will always be grateful for his loyalty, bravery, and friendship. Rest in Peace Zeus and enjoy all the Kongs in Heaven. Sioux City Police Department

For the final years of Zeus’s life, he continued to live with his handler where he enjoyed a happy life being part of the handler’s family.