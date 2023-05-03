SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Are you a “lead foot” driver? You may want to let up a bit because the Sioux City Police are cracking down on speed limits in new parts of town.

According to the Sioux City Police Department Facebook page, the speed kiosks will be relocated Thursday to the 3100 block of Lincoln Way and the other will be in the 4700 block of South Lakeport Street.

The kiosks have been moved a couple of times. They were first installed on Hamilton and Floyd Boulevards in May 2022. A few months later they were moved to Transit Avenue and Military Road.

As usual, the department noted that drivers that obey the speed limit will not have to worry about being ticketed.

Tickets issued by the kiosks do not go on driving records but are subject to fines.