Sioux City Police Department looks to enhance their intell led policing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is looking to enhance their record data system that allows for intelligence-led policing.

The current system the department uses is close to 20 years old.

Right now, each department in the police station keeps track of their own records. If a police officer is looking for someone specific they have to manually search for records and contacts.

The new system would simplify the process.

Crime analyst Marie Divis with Sioux City Police Department said the new system would automatically put every file into one folder and make searching for a name a one-step process.

The system would allow law enforcement to predict possible crime trends in the city.

“For each incident where we’ve had a contact with you I’ve got to go through each of those separately. So a new system that this would bring would take all that same information but I would be able to look at one screen and I would be able to see who you are, where you live at,” Divis said.

Divis said their current record management system doesn’t allow them to facilitate information quickly. What now takes hours to do would be done automatically which will dramatically increase the efficiency of the department.

“If I can do something that can increase my officer’s efficiency. That’ll be a great benefit for the community because that may free up the officers faster to go out and try to deter crime or take another call for service to better serve the public,” Seargent McClure, with Sioux City Police Department said.

Sergeant McClure of Sioux City Police Department said an upgraded system will allow them to better allocate manpower in certain areas to better serve the public.

The cost of an upgraded data system will be around 500 thousand dollars.