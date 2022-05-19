SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxland businesses and organizations are hiring and the Sioux City Police Department is no different.

The department is expecting about 30% of the police force to retire within the next five years so they’ve begun recruiting the next generation of cops.

The police department has reached out not only to local colleges but officers also connect with kids of all ages promoting a career in law enforcement.

“Especially with everything that’s happened over the last couple of years, no more than ever, it’s important to get people interested in law enforcement in a wide diversity of thought and experience to come into the law enforcement profession,” said Sergeant Jeremy McClure.

SCPD currently employs 125 officers.