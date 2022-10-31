SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has identified two of the victims of Saturday’s shooting.

Anthony Williams, 19, and Carlos Ray Aguirre, 21, were pronounced dead on Saturday after a shooting took place on W. 5th Street. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The suspect, Joseph Cruz, 19, was arrested and is being charged with two counts of murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and willful injury.

Cruz was involved in an incident earlier this year that resulted in additional charges.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and more details will be available in the future.