SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department opened its doors to several potential officers on Wednesday as part of a plan to grow the force.

Almost two dozen potential future candidates took advantage of the first-ever candidate hiring orientation. The event is intended to help those who are interested in joining the law enforcement ranks by learning a little about the process of becoming qualified for the job.

“It has been harder for us to recruit individuals who want to get in this line of work,” said Officer Valerie Rose with the Sioux City Police Department, “So seeing this great turnout tonight of almost two dozen potential candidates come out and again they’re all energetic and enthusiastic about possibly joining the Sioux city police department family is a great thing to see.”

Officer Rose added that they are planning to continue this orientation in the future.