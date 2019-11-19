Sioux City Police Department battles illegal gun possession

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Over the weekend, the Sioux City Police Department made five arrests for weapons violations. While no shots were fired, police say its always concerning when firearms get in the hands of the wrong people.

The police department said these arrests serve as a good reminder to make sure all of your legal firearms are securely locked up.

“I love having a city like this and knowing you’re safe where ever you are and whatever you’re doing,” said Bruce Hopkins, a Sioux City resident.

Hopkins has lived in Sioux City for over 20 years.

“It’s the most approachable city I have ever been in, and I’ve been in a lot of cities,” said Hopkins.

To help keep Sioux City a safe place to live, the police department is stepping up their efforts to enforce gun laws.

“We wanna keep firearms out of the hands of felons, drug users, domestic abusers,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure the Community Policing Sergeant at the Sioux City Police Department.

All five people were found carrying a concealed weapon over the weekend. One of those five was a juvenile and another a felon.

“We work very hard at investigating these gun crimes thoroughly and get guns off the street that shouldn’t be there,” said McClure.

The concerning question for police is how these weapons got in the hands of potentially dangerous criminals.

“So we don’t know if they’re stolen, or they were lost or purchased through a straw purchase,” said McClure.

The department is asking all gun owners to keep their firearms secured in a safe to help make sure they are not getting in the wrong hands.

“Maintain accurate records as far as their serial numbers and report any lost or stolen firearms,” said McClure.

As of last month, Sioux City Police Department was investigating 111 reporters of shots fired this year. But Hopkins says their continued work to enforce the law helps him feel safe in his city.

“All the years I’ve lived at Sioux City, I’ve never ever felt uncomfortable even. No, it’s a wonderful place to live,” said Hopkins.

The department also wants to encourage the public to report anyone who is carrying a firearm illegally. You can make a report by calling Crime Stoppers are 258-TIPS.