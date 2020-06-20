Sioux City Police Department and mental health professionals work to serve community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In 2019, the Sioux City Police Department responded to nearly 3,000 calls involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Now, police and people with mental health issues are getting help from an additional source.

The Mobile Crisis Assesment Team, also known as MCAT, is a unit composed of mental health professionals. The police department calls on MCAT to help people in a mental health crisis.

Officer Andrew Dutler said about three in every four people the department used to send to the ER, now end up with MCAT mental health workers.

“Of course, that alleviates our nursing staff and our doctors at the ER. It also saves the police department and its members a little bit of time so we can respond to criminal matters… Most importantly it gets those individuals who are experiencing those mental health issues to the mental health professionals,” Dutler added.

Nicolle Eaton is the program director for Rolling Hills MCAT. She said the program is available 24 hours a day and responds within an hour.

“The goal is just to serve our individuals who have those mental health needs and try to improve those services in the Siouxland area,” she said.

Eaton adds that the counselors also do follow up visits with people to ensure they’re connected to all necessary resources they need.

Dutler said officers stay on the scene with the mental health professionals until the situation is deemed safe and the counselor is comfortable.

The MCAT program has been part of the Sioux City Police Department since November.

Officer Dutler said the department is continuing to find ways to expand the program to better assist the community.