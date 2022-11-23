SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department was out and about Tuesday helping out giving meals for people this Thanksgiving holiday.

A few members of the SCPD delivered 18 meals to help local families in need. The meals came from Hy-Vee which were purchased through a combined donation that included the SCPD Police Association, the command staff, and Hy-Vee.

This is the fifth year that this collaborative event has happened.

Earlier that same day, several members also volunteered at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen dishing up Thanksgiving meals for visitors.