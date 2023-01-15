SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department released more details during a press conference about an incident that left three children without their mother.

According to Community Policing Sergeant Sioux City Police Department Tom Gill, a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m. on Saturday and told the operator that her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her. Two minutes into the call, Gill stated that the operator heard a gunshot followed by the sound of a woman screaming.

Gill stated that after the shot was fired, Austyn Self, 23, picked up the phone and briefly spoke with the operator. Court documents state that he said, “I shot her, I will put the gun down when police arrive.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they called for Self to exit the residence and he complied, according to Gill.

Court documents state that officers then entered the residence and found the woman holding a baby in her arms and suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Gill stated that the woman was still breathing and on-scene medical personnel began life-saving measures. She was then transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was 31 at the time of her death.

Gill specified that Self and the woman lived at the residence and had at least one child together. At the time of the shooting, 3 three children were inside. They were all under five years of age.

Gill stated that the department is “deeply saddened” by these events and expressed condolences for the children and family.

“We don’t like to see anything like this happen,” said Gill, “It’s hard on the officers that are there, it’s hard on the family, and then with kids being involved and, in the residence, you know, they’ll have to live the rest of their life knowing that, you know, their mother was killed.”

Gill noted that the children were released into the custody of their family. Watch the full press conference above.