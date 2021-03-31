Sioux City Police create Autism Acceptance patch for fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — April is Autism Acceptance Month, and with one in 59 children suffering from autism, the Sioux City Police have started an effort to spread and promote acceptance and ignite change.

Officers partnered with The Friends of the Sioux City Police Department on their Autism Acceptance Patch Project. 500 specifically designed patches will be sold to assist with this cause.

“You know, autism is a really stressful disorder and as a caregiver or a parent for a child with autism, sometimes you feel like you’re out on an island. So to see the police department come together and say we see you, I think that means that much to them as it does to me,” said Clinical Director Miranda Smalley, of the Pier Center for Autism

Patches are $10 a piece and can be bought at the front desk of police headquarters at 601 Douglas Street and at Mid-Step Services/Pier Center Offices at 4303 Stone Avenue.

All proceeds will go to the local Pier Center for Autism.