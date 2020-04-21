Sioux City Police confirms nine employees tested positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has announced an update on the several employees who were positive with COVID-19.

The police department said they’re recovering and seeing many of them return to work following public health and physician approval.

Officials mention that they’re releasing limited information on the members of the police department.

SCPD said that nine of its employees that work in different positions in the department were tested positive with the virus that included the police chief, a police captain, two police lieutenants, a police sergeant, a police officer, and three civilian staff members.

Authorities mentioned that they worked in close proximity in two offices on the second floor of police headquarters and were not in positions that worked closely with the public.

Most of them reported mild symptoms after their diagnosis with two having to see medical treatment.

The police department said that no other officers or employees have been diagnosed with the virus and it will continue to operate with full staffing to respond to 911 calls and provide essential services.

SCPD mentions that it will also continue to employ policies and procedures to mitigate the exposure of the officers and employees, as well as reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.

Officials said they’re working to seek the highest level of caution and safety for the SCPD team as well as the citizen that they serve.

The SCPD appreciates the outpouring of support and assistance from the Siouxland community after the discovery of the COVID-19 cases within their department.

They also mention that they’re overwhelmed with the support from the community members and their desire to provide resources to the officers and staff to help them in staying healthy as they continued their work during the coronavirus pandemic.