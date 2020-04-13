Sioux City Police Chief Mueller tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mueller told KCAU 9 that he is only experiencing minor symptoms, including a cough, fever, headaches and minor aches.

He said he was self-isolating last week as a precaution and got tested Friday. He then was alerted of the positive test Saturday.

Mueller said is is self-quarantining at home. He also said is working closely with public health and following their guidance.

Friday afternoon, the police department said that some staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mueller said those cases have been identified and that they are recovering in isolation. He also said that the department is continuing to follow measures to

He said that the police department is taking extraordinary means of social distance and taking efforts to limit exposure to the public. Even so, police services are unimpacted.

Mueller said that essential workers are all taking a chance and that he is grateful for them.