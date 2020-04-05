Sioux City Police asking for residents’ opinion on their service

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) will be conducting a citizen survey during April.

The survey is a Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies requirement as a part of the police department’s accreditation.

“This surveyed is required every two years,” said Officer Donette Sassman, the Accreditation Officer for the SCPD. “The survey measures citizens feelings of safety and satisfaction with the service of the department.”

The survey focuses on area concerning:

Overall agency performance

Competency of agency members

Citizens’ perception of officers’ attitudes and behaviors towards them

Community concerns over safety and security

Recommendations and suggestions for improvement

“Results of the survey help the department review current policies and procedures and ensure they reflect the community needs,” said Officer Sassman.

Those who are interested in participating in the survey can either take it by clicking here, get a written copy at the Police/Fire Headquarters front desk, or send a written request to 601 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, 51101.

