Sioux City PD asking public’s help to identify man suffering from medical condition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who had a medical condition during a Thursday morning incident.

The police received reports of an adult male with no clothes on in the area of 3rd and Water Street at 11:01 a.m., according to a release.

Officers found the man in the area of 5th Street and Wesley Parkway and approached him. When officers made contact with him, they said the man became combative and tried to hit an officer. The man had to be restrained by police.

Once restrained, officers were able tell that the person was suffering from a medical condition and was taken to MercyOne for medical treatment.

At the hospital, it was determined that he was suffering from a severe diabetic reaction and was unable to provide any information as to his identity.

The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who is described as a white male in his 60s, with balding gray hair, and a medium build. He is believed to live near the downtown area.

If you may possibly know who this person is, please call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960.