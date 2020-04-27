Sioux City Police asking for information on driveby shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking for information on a drive-by shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

Officials said a small, light-duty pickup was heading north on Ingleside Avenue when multiple shots were fired.

Authorities reported that multiple shots hit a house on 1600 Ingleside Avenue. No injuries were reported.

SCPD said they have not identified the motive for the shooting at this time.

If anyone has any information on the driveby shooting, please call the SCPD non-emergency number at 712-279-6960.