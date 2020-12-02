Sioux City police asking for help to identify arson suspect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Sioux City police are asking the public’s help to identify an arson suspect.
Police said that the suspect started a fire in a dumpster in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street during the early morning hours on November 21.
Officials said this endangered several nearby businesses, but that the fire was discovered and put out before any businesses were damaged.
Anyone who knows who the suspect may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online.
