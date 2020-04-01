Sioux City Police ask folks to participate in annual citizen survey

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While most are stuck at home due to the pandemic, Sioux City Police are hoping you’ll spend just a couple of minutes to give them some feedback.

The Police Department is offering its annual citizens survey.

The results of the survey will help evaluate the agency’s performance, the competence of its officers.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Jermey McClure told KCAU 9 that the survey helps them improve their department to better serve the community.

“We conduct this survey every two years, as part of our crediation process. This survey is very valuable in letting us know where the community stands when feeling safe, how they feel we’re doing, and it greatly effectives the policies and procedures we put into place the next two year,” Sgt. McClure, Sioux City Police Sergeant said.

You can find the survey on the Sioux City Police Department’s webiste or by clicking here.

The survey will be available during the whole month of April.