Sioux City police arrest suspect who tried to hide in residence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – What started out as a routine arrested ended up bringing several officer and K9 units to Sioux City’s West Side Friday afternoon.

Officers rushed to 1612 west 14th Street around 4:30 p.m. after an officer located a man wanted on a felony warrant.

When the officer tried to apprehend the man, he ran on foot eventually kicking in the back door of a nearby residence and hiding inside.

A woman and two dogs were able to exit the home unharmed.

Police described the man as in his 20’s. They were able to take the man into custody after deploying k-9 units inside the home.

No one was injured.

Police said the arrest didn’t need to play out the way it did.

“What we don’t like is when people run from us and we have to go chase them down. Other people get hurt. If you got a warrant, turn yourself in. Don’t run from the police. Don’t run in vehicles. Don’t fight with the police. Take care of your charges, [it] makes it easier for everyone,” said Sgt Jake Noltze with the Sioux City Police Department.

The still unidentified man remains in police custody.

No word on what additional charges he will face.