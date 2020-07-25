Sioux City police arrest suspect of deadly Norfolk shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man wanted for the murder of a 29-year-old woman in Norfolk Friday was arrested in Sioux City.

Police arrested Deshawn Gleaton, 28, of Norfolk, Nebraska, Friday night who was wanted on an arrest warrant for murder and other charges in Norfolk, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

Sioux City police and other law enforcement from the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Woodbury County were told that Gleaton was at 2627 S. Rustin Street in Sioux City Friday around 10:30 p.m.

Law enforcement then obtained and executed a search warrant at the address and found Gleaton. He was arrested without incident.

Gleaton is a suspect in a shooting in Norfolk Friday morning. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, had been taken to the hospital but died later in the day. A car Gleaton was believed to have been in the Sioux City area after a car he was believe to have driven was found in Jackson, Nebraska.

Police are releasing no other information at this time.