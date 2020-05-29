Sioux City police arrest man for robbery where 1 was shot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police arrested a man for a robbery and shooting one week ago in Sioux City.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, detectives arrested Dennis Lane Lawson Jr., 22, and charged him with first-degree robbery.

On May 21 around 6:28 a.m., police received a report that a man had been shot on the 2600 block of 1st Street. Police found the victim, who was taken to MercyOne for a non-life-threatening injury

The victim told police he was in a car with a person he knows when that person produced a gun and demanded money that the victim had. The victim was then shot during the incident.

