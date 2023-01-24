SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested for causing damage to Sioux City’s Federal Building on Saturday.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, a man was captured at 12:15 p.m. on video surveillance at the Federal Building on 6th Street.

The release stated that he allegedly walked up to the glass doors on the east side of the building and threw a large unidentified object at it, causing it to shatter.

The suspect then fled from the scene, and he was apprehended on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Police identified the man as Dudley Blackbird, 33, and charged him with fourth-degree criminal mischief.