Sioux City Police and local Walmarts help 34 kids get Christmas presents for their families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland’s law enforcement officers are known for serving the community, but on Saturday, it was a little bit different.

For over a decade, Sioux City Police and local Walmarts have teamed up to make Christmas extra special for 34 kids.

With the help of some of Siouxland’s finest, the kids got to knock out their families’ gift shopping free of charge.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure says it’s a great way to bond with area kids, while also giving back.

“It gives them a little something extra for the holiday. It also teaches these kids a little something about giving and being generous and just being apart of the holiday spirit and doing something more than just themselves,” said Sgt. McClure.

After the shopping spree, the gifts are wrapped in-store and sent home for Christmas Day.