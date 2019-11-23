Sioux City Police and Fire Department headquarters have a new look

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s Police-Fire headquarters have a new look thanks to a donation from a former volunteer.

If you pass by the building on 6th and Douglas, you’ll see brand new steel badges hanging on the headquarters of the Sioux City Police and Fire Department.

Officers say that it’s not just the police and fire crews that appreciate the signs.

“We’re very proud as a department the signs look really nice. There’s been positive feedback from not just officers, but also folks out in the community, and that means a lot because it was a gift,” said Officer Andrew Dutler, Sioux City Police Department.

A gift from the friends of the Sioux City Police Department and former Police Service volunteer Luann Rice made the signs possible.