Sioux City police about COVID-19 scams

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Woodbury County, more and more people are being notified if they have been in contact with someone who is infected.

The Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 news there is an age-old problem that is again plaguing Siouxlanders, and it’s scammers.

“They use various tactics but usually it boils down to the same thing fear and manipulation to get you to provide them with the information they don’t have,” said Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department.

Specifically, scammers are using a text message to do their dirty work, messaging that someone you’ve had contact with has tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19, recommending you self isolate and get tested.

“If you receive a message email with a link saying ‘Click on this link to provide information,’ do not click that link go to the website of that organization and find a trusted number and call that number,” said McClure.

When a person is contacted with COVID-19 information, Tyler Brock from Siouxland District Health said a person is will more likely hear from your family physician is a more likely option.

“It usually falls on the provider to give out the test results. It falls on us after that’s been done to go through and do our investigation,” said Brock.

Brock said it’s not until contact tracing begins that’s a person would hear from someone from the health department.

“We might say something like, ‘My name is Tyler Brock from Siouxland District Health Department. Can you please call us about a health matter.’ We would never put anything out so directly in saying, ‘Yes, you have been exposed to COVID-19.’ So those are not situations that would come from an official channel,” said Brock.

The Sioux City Police Department is encouraging people to be cautious when a new number or email address pops up and make sure those around you are staying alert as well.

“A lot of people are very isolated right now, especially the elderly or people who are susceptible to manipulation. Check on them. Make sure they are aware of this information, and make sure you have that bond with them so that they come back and check with you before they click on any link,” said McClure.