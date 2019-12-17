Sioux City plans to partner with Woodbury County for new jail and law enforcement center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is moving ahead with plans to partner with Woodbury County for the construction of a new jail and law enforcement center.

Council members voting unanimously Monday on the formation of a joint authority that will plan for the construction and operation of the facility, should it be built.

That authority includes one member each from the county and city, plus a third member to be jointing appointed.

The construction of a new jail will require approval from voters in the form of a bond referendum.

Monday’s action allows for 50% approval for passage, rather than the otherwise required 60%.

For its part, the city would provide land for the project.

“Sell that 40-acre parcel to the county to use for their building. The city will have the responsibility of the new street, the right of way, the new road, that will go into the new facility,” said Dan Moore, council member.

“Over the last three years, we’ve worked together on the Riverfront project, the Event Center project, and now this. We have slowly been working together on things that we can save the taxpayer money and it’s a great deal,” said Keith Radig, chairman of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

That city-owned land is in the northeast part of the city.

Voters could be asked to vote on the request as early as the first week of March.