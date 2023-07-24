SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Monday, RAGBRAI riders headed to Carroll, Iowa.

Before the 50th Anniversary ride began, hundreds of volunteers helped get the celebration started in Sioux City.

While there is not a definitive number, it’s safe to say that the influx of thousands of people impacted most neighborhoods over the weekend.

Volunteers helped with everything from providing campgrounds, traffic control, and litter clean up. With the likelihood that RAGBRAI will return to Sioux City sometime in the future, the chairperson for local RAGBRAI publicity told KCAU 9 that organizers continue to find new ways to improve RAGBRAI.

“Even more signage and even more conservations with our hospitality volunteers,” said RAGBRAI Publicity Chair Anne Westra, “There’s so many things that come up that you don’t anticipate and so it’s continuing to work with the organization to figure out what those questions might be.”

In addition to Chris Larson Park and Riverside Parks, Cook Park, and Bishop Heelan also provided temporary homes for riders.