Sioux City Pizza Ranch breaks ground on FunZone Arcade addition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Construction is ready to begin on a new addition to a local restaurant.

On Friday morning, both the Sioux City and South Sioux City Chambers of Commerce gathered at the Pizza Ranch on Floyd Blvd to break ground for the upcoming FunZone Arcade that will be attached to the restaurant.

The new addition will be over 2,500 square feet and have over 40 arcade games when completed. There will also be three party rooms included in the building

Construction is set to begin on August 3, and is anticipated to be completed by late November 2021.