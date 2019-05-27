Sioux City photographer George Lindblade shares 6 decades of work

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The audience at The Betty Strong Encounter Center took a trip through time on Sunday. Local photographer George Lindblade sharing a glimpse of his 60-plus years behind the camera.

The presentation included some of Lindblade's most famous photographs. He also took time to recall events from his time in News and Film. At one point even rubbing elbows with the likes of Frank Sinatra. Folks said the collection was very impressive.

"It was very good, very informative. This man is a legend and to see his works, I didn't realize all the people that he knew, I mean the California influence and everything. It's quite, pretty interesting," said Ralph Arndt.

Next week the center will have a presentation on western music and as always it's free to the public.

