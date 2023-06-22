DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City pharmacist was honored for his contributions to the profession by the Iowa Pharmacy Association at their annual meet last week.

Bill Drilling was awarded the Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award, the highest recognition given out by the Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) for outstanding contributions to the profession, the association said in a release.

Drilling has served as President and Pharmacist in Charge of Drilling Morningside Pharmacy since 1996 working alongside his brother after purchasing the pharmacy in 1986 from his parents. He had attended the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy graduating in 1998.

The release stated that in addition to his work duties, Drilling has also given back to the pharmacy community in Iowa. He serves as a Preceptor for four universities, three of which are in Iowa and also works as a student mentor. He also donated a study room to the University of Iowa and sat on the board for the College of Pharmacy’s new building.

During the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic Drilling gave out 20,000 vaccinations.

“For his entire career, Bill Drilling has been an advocate for the pharmacy profession in Iowa,” said Kate Gainer, Executive Vice President & CEO of the Iowa Pharmacy Association. “His commitment to supporting student pharmacists and practice advancement in the state makes him well deserving of the Robert G. Gibbs Distinguished Pharmacist Award.”

The Robert G. Gibbs award is named for a former executive officer of the IPA who served the organization at its helm for 20 years.