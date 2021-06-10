Sioux City PD working to make streets safer with new initiatives

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department announced a few initiatives they are taking part in this summer to help make Sioux City roads safer.

The first initiative is working with the Iowa State Patrol and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office to look for impaired drivers. Starting Thursday, the law enforcement agencies joined a state-wide effort to get impaired drivers off the road.

Another safety initiative happening over the summer is an effort to increase pedestrian safety. As part of this effort, officers will look out for violations regarding crosswalks in an attempt to increase drivers’ awareness of pedestrians. They will also work to address pedestrians who cross streets in an unsafe manner.

The initiatives were funded with grants from the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau. The bureau is leading the Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force, which implements new initiatives in many areas to try to have less than 300 traffic deaths a year.