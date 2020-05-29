Sioux City PD, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office release joint statement on death of George Floyd

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office have released a joint statement on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Monday, Floyd had been taken into custody by Minneapolis police. Cellphone video recorded by a bystander shows Floyd pleading that he can’t breathe as an officer kneels on his neck. Four cops involved in the incident were later fired.

The two local law enforcement agencies said that with the outrage and fear caused by the tragic event, the Siouxland community should use this chance for “constructive dialogue that will foster healing and assurance.”

The agencies said that officers and deputies continuously work to build trust with the community. As they work to serve the community, they are trained to try to understand the diverse community they serve.

The statement ends with both the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office pledging “to offer our hand in friendship to build community partnerships, and maintain and environment of openness and respect for all that we serve.”

Read the two agencies’ joint statement in full below: