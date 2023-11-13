SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department reported that a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a motorcycle.

According to a release by the SCPD, the incident happened on Saturday at about 11:18 p.m. The release states that Anthony Simon, 24, of Omaha, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle on the 1000 block of 5th Street. The motorcycle then hit a 23-year-old woman, leaving her unconscious and with a head injury.

The victim was driven to a local hospital with “life threatening injuries,” with the driver suffering a minor head injury, according to the release.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any additional information

is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crime

Stoppers at 712-258-8477.