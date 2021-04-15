Sioux City PD warns residents of child safety kit scam

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is warning Siouxlanders of a scammer calling and offering child safety kits but then asking for children’s personal information.

According to the police, authorities received a report that a parent was contacted by a scammer claiming to be with a police department and offering Child ID Kits. They then asked for the child’s personal information, date of birth, and social security number.

The parent didn’t fall for the scam and alerted the police.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the scam works by someone offering to provide free child safety kits to all children in your community. They might explain that police and safety officials recommend all parents keep a kit that contains up-to-date pictures of their child, the child’s height, weight, birthdate, fingerprints, as well as a strand of their hair.

Scammers may say to receive a kit, you need to tell them personal information about your child, including their full name, address, birthdate, and Social Security or Social Insurance number. Some parents have even reported that the person who contacted them said that meeting the child in person at their home was a requirement.

Police say to never give your or your child’s personal information out to someone you do not know and stay informed on simple ways to protect yours and your children’s identities.

For more information about the new scam, click here.