SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is warning of a scam that involves the so-called “National Police and Trooper Association.”

In the scam, the scammer asks potential victims to donate to the association which claims to help police families. The SCPD said they have not been able to verify whether the National Police and Trooper Association is a legitimate organization. However, they said that the donations do not go to help Sioux City law enforcement.

According to the department, the best way to avoid becoming a victim of a scam is to know the signs. Often scams take place over the telephone, but text, email, social media and US mail can also be used. Scammers usually try to pressure victims into acting right away and use payments such as gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

For those looking to donate to charity, the department recommends giving to local, reputable charities. They also recommended looking up charities and learning how the money is used before giving.

Those who have received fraudulent calls can report the scams on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.